Peterson rushed five times for seven yards during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Peterson did predictably little with his season-low in rush attempts against a Colts defense that entered the game allowing the fourth-fewest yards per rush attempt (3.5). A pair of Matthew Stafford turnovers certainly didn't help position the Lions for a run-heavy game flow, nor did a number of drive-killing misthrows. While the potential absence of Kenny Golladay (hip) could make it harder for the Lions to rebound in Week 9, Detroit will at least get to take on a Minnesota defense allowing the third-most points per game (32.0) in 2020.