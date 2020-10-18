Peterson carried the ball 15 times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Jaguars. He also added one reception for 18 yards.

Peterson led the team in carries despite battling an illness heading into the contest. He averaged only 2.7 yards per carry with his longest rush of the day going for only eight yards. However, he still managed to kick off the scoring, finding the end zone from one yard away to put the Lions up 7-0 in the first quarter. Rookie D'Andre Swift had a breakout performance -- he topped 120 total yards and finding the end zone twice -- meaning Peterson could cede carries in weeks to come. Even so, he and the Lions face another manageable matchup in Week 7 against the Falcons.