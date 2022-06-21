Board and Alex Anzalone took the majority of first-team reps at linebacker this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This isn't a surprise in the sense that Board's one-year, $2 million deal tops that of Jarrad Davis' one-year, $1.2 million pact. With Anzalone at middle linebacker and Julian Okwara on the strong side, Board presumably fits in at weakside linebacker in Detroit's new 4-3 base defense. If so, he probably will have less responsibility as a pass rusher than Okwara, who racked up five sacks in less than 400 defensive snaps last year.