Board has agreed to terms with the Ravens, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Board, who spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Ravens after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded 10 tackles with the Patriots. In him looming return to Baltimore, the 28-year-old will bolster the depth of the team's linebacking corps while also maintaining his role as a core special-teamer.