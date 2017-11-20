Fells secured his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over Chicago.

Fells' involvement in the passing game has diminished in recent weeks while teammate Eric Ebron's has increased. By measure, Fells has seen just 1.5 targets per game over his past four appearances while Ebron has seen five per tilt over the same stretch. Ebron is the more natural receiver anyway, while Fells' bread and butter is blocking, so it makes sense for each to specialize in one particular facet of the game. Moving forward, that means Fells could be in store for lesser production the rest of the season compared to his heightened involvement in Weeks 4 through 6.