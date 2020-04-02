Lions' Darryl Roberts: Joins Lions' secondary
The Lions have signed Roberts to a one-year contract, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts, who logged a career-high 63 tackles in 13 games for the Jets last season, will provide the Lions with added cornerback depth. The 29-year-old entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2015, making him the latest Detroit addition with New England ties.
