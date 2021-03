The Lions will release Trufant later this month, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Throughout the past two seasons, Trufant has struggled to stay healthy, while suiting up for 15 games in that span. Though the Lions will absorb a $6 million dead cap hit with this release, the move does create $6.1 million in cap space for the franchise. The veteran cornerback will leave Detroit after spending just one season with the team, in which he posted 20 tackles, one sack and a pick in six games.