Trufant worked out for the Saints on Monday and is expected to be signed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trufant was cut by Chicago after he missed multiple weeks of training camp to deal with the death of his father. The Saints are in need of help opposite of Marshon Lattimore as Ken Crawley (undisclosed) is uncertain for Week 1, and Brian Poole was already placed on IR. Trufant was also dealing with a groin injury during his stint with the Bears, but the status of his aliment his unknown.