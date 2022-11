Paschal (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Paschal was unable to practice at all during Week 11 prep due to a knee injury he presumably picked up in Week 10. Charles Harris (groin) is also out, so John Cominsky and Julian Okwara are candidates for increased roles opposite Aidan Hutchinson along Detroit's defensive line.