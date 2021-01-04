Johnson did not record a carry and was unable to secure his only target during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

Johnson finished the year as the clear third wheel behind D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson. The 2018 second-rounder will now enter the offseason with one year left on his deal with Detroit. With Peterson an unrestricted free agent, it's possible Johnson could return as the No. 2 option in the backfield in 2021, but that depends on whether Detroit re-signs Peterson or chooses to bulk up its backfield some other way.