Lions' Kerryon Johnson: No detailed update
Coach Matt Patricia revealed Johnson "said he was fine" but didn't have a medical update, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Patricia elaborated by saying that many players deem themselves fine, but Johnson met with doctors Monday, so the team should have a better bearing on the bell cow's status Tuesday. Depending on the news that surfaces, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic are the two running backs who stand to benefit the most from a potential absence.
