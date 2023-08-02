Sewell (concussion) participated in Lions camp Wednesday after missing the three practices before with a head injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sewell suffered a brain injury less than a week ago but has since been cleared to return to the field. Detroit will be happy to have their cornerstone tackle back, as he's started every game for the Lions since being drafted in 2021 and has already received Pro Bowl honors. Expect the 22-year-old to continue holding down the right side of Detroit's offensive line for years to come.