Sewell and the Lions agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year, $112 million contract extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Sewell's deal, which reportedly includes $85 million guaranteed, makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The tackle has played at a high level since joining Detroit as the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he took a step forward in 2023 while earning first-team All Pro honors. In addition to the elite RT, the Lions extended top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year extension Wednesday, both one day in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off.