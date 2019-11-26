Play

Melvin (ribs) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Melvin was inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and he hasn't practiced yet this week. The 30-year-old cornerback is in danger of missing his second straight contest, and Jamal Agnew (ankle) is trending in a similar direction. Dee Virgin and Mike Ford could see an increase in duties if that's the case.

