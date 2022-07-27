Melvin retired from the NFL on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Melvin played for six different teams after going undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2013. He concludes his NFL career with 260 tackles, 41 passes defensed, and four interceptions over 74 games. His absence should open up more opportunities for CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor at corner.
More News
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Returns to Carolina•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Done for day•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Activated by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Sitting out against Arizona•