Decker (groin) logged a full practice session Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against Dallas, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Decker didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, but his ability to return to a full session Thursday means he's clear to suit up Saturday against the Cowboys. The left tackle has played every offensive snap for Detroit since Week 4 and will look to extend that streak in Saturday's crucial contest.