Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Wednesday that Benson (leg) has avoided a serious injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It was possible to be pessimistic after Benson was carted off the field, but the pass catcher likely only suffered a sprain according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. The 26-year-old had his 2022 season cut short due to a knee injury, but came in to camp seemingly fully recovered. He is looking to earn a spot on the team's 53-man-roster, so a return sooner than later would be advantageous.