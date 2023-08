Benson failed to record a catch on three targets in Saturday's 25-7 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Benson was carted off the field with a seemingly serious leg injury early in training camp. However, he managed to return to the field for the team's second preseason game. Even so, Benson likely faces an uphill battle to make the final roster and his most likely fate may be a spot on a team's practice squad.