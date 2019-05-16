LJ Scott: Leaves team

Scott left the Browns on Wednesday with the intent of retiring from football, Dana Balash of WFMJ Sports reports.

Scott lasted just two days with the Browns before he decided to leave the teams. He is the ninth-leading rusher in Michigan State history with 2,855 yards, and rushed for 25 touchdowns in his career. Injuries could've been to blame, as the 22-year-old played just four games in 2018. Scott can still change his mind, but for now he's hanging up the cleats.