Luke McCown: Decides to retire
McCown announced his retirement Friday, NFL.com's Marc Sessler reports.
A 2004 fourth-round pick, the younger McCown brother made just 10 career starts despite hanging around the NFL for 13 years. He was released by the Cowboys in September and spent 2017 out of football, after serving as the top backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans from 2013 to 2016. The 36-year-old quarterback also spent time with the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars and Falcons. His older brother, Josh, is expected to compete for the Jets' starting job again.
