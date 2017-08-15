McCown missed Monday's practice due to a sore shoulder that resulted from a hit in Saturday's preseason opener, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

With Tony Romo retired, the Cowboys no longer have the fortune of an elite backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. McCown is now competing with Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush for the role. The veteran did not do much to help his chances Saturday, as he completed just 6-of-13 passes for 31 yards. It us unclear when he injured his shoulder, so that may have played a factor in his performance. There is nothing to indicate a serious concern, but the injury should be monitored going forward.