Marcus Smith: Let go by Seahawks
Smith (hamstring) was released by the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith has been nursing a hamstring injury since late July and was expected to be given a chance to fight for a final roster spot until the end of camp. It's unclear where he stands health-wise as of now, but once healthy he should have the chance to latch onto another team's preseason roster.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Played with torn ligaments in foot•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Inks one year deal•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Expected to play in Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Ruled out Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...