Smith missed Tuesday's practice due to tightness in his hamstring, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Smith's injury appears to be quite mild, but the Seahawks are electing to proceed cautiously with the former first-rounder at this point of training camp. Smith has logged 2.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, but he'll still be battling for a roster spot until the regular season begins.

