Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Nursing hamstring injury
Smith missed Tuesday's practice due to tightness in his hamstring, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Smith's injury appears to be quite mild, but the Seahawks are electing to proceed cautiously with the former first-rounder at this point of training camp. Smith has logged 2.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, but he'll still be battling for a roster spot until the regular season begins.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Played with torn ligaments in foot•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Inks one year deal•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Expected to play in Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Unlikely to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...