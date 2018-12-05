Smith signed a contract with the Redskins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was released by the Seahawks in August and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2017. He'll likely provide depth on the defensive line behind Matthew Ioannidis (shin).

