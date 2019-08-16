Redskins' Marcus Smith: Logs tackle Thursday
Smith (hamstring/groin) compiled one tackle during Thursday's 23-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Smith looks fully recovered from his hamstring and groin injuries. He played 39 snaps on defense Thursday. The 2014 first-round pick is battling for a depth role in Washington.
