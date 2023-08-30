The Broncos waived Callaway on Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Callaway signed with Denver in March after three seasons with the Saints and was competing for a depth role at wide receiver throughout training camp. He caught just one of four targets for seven yards during exhibition play and was unable to land a spot on the 53-man roster. Callaway could still end up with the Broncos as a member of their practice squad.

More News