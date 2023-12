The Saints elevated Callaway to the active roster Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

This is the second time Callaway has been promoted to the active roster since he signed with the Saints' practice squad Nov. 21. He played 11 offensive snaps in Week 13 against the Lions without recording a stat. The move comes with Rashid Shaheed (thigh) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after not practicing all week.