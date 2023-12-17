site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Called up from practice squad
The Saints elevated Callaway to the active roster Saturday.
It marks the third time Callaway has been promoted from the practice squad since joining Nov. 21. He's played 15 offensive snaps over his two appearances this season without recording a stat.
