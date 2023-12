The Saints elevated Callaway to their active roster Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old wideout signed with New Orleans' practice squad just under two weeks ago, and he's now in line to make his first appearance since 2022 this Sunday. Callaway's elevation will help the Saints ensure depth at wide receiver, as the team is preparing to be without both Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Michael Thomas (knee) in Week 13.