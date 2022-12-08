The Bills waived Stevenson on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
As expected, Buffalo sent Stevenson to waivers with the expectation that the Bills will be able to sign him to their practice squad as long as he isn't snatched by another team. The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury early in training camp and has been unavailable up until his activation from injured reserve Tuesday. If Stevenson is indeed added to Buffalo's practice squad, pending waivers, then he'd serve as additional wide receiver depth for the time being.