The Chiefs waived Bushman on Tuesday.

Bushman and tight end Kendall Blanton both failed to make the final 53-man roster Tuesday, as Noah Gray and Blake Bell appear to have locked down primary backup roles behind Travis Kelce. The 27-year-old Bushman spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad last season before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in February. Should he go unclaimed on waivers, Bushman will likely look to re-sign with Kansas City's taxi squad ahead of the 2023 campaign.