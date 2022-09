The Chiefs waived Bushman (collarbone) with an injury designation from the team's injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Bushman landed on Kansas City's IR after he was waived as part of the team's final roster cuts Aug. 30. The 26-year-old tight end will now likely look to record the first reception of his NFL career with a new team this regular season, once he gets healthy again.