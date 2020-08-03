Bohringer was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bohringer spent the 2019 season on Cincinnati's practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract following the season. When he was selected by the Vikings in 2017, he became the first international player ever drafted without playing collegiate football, but he ultimately did not make the roster. His quest to suit up for an NFL game will continue in 2020, though not with the Bengals.
