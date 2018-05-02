Bengals' Moritz Boehringer: Inks deal with Cincy
Boehringer was signed by the Bengals on Tuesday, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
The 2016 sixth-round pick has spent the last two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad, but without a regular-season game under his belt, he'll look for a fresh start with the Bengals. The German wideout is part of the league's International Player Pathway program, which allows players from overseas to be on an NFL roster until the end of training camp. Standing at 6-foot-4, 227 pounds and running a 4.43 40-yard dash at Florida Atlantic's 2016 pro day, Boehringer holds the raw talent to make an NFL roster, and it'll be up to the Bengals to convert that into a 53-man asset.
