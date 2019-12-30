Bengals' Moritz Bohringer: Sticking with Cincinnati
Bohringer signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Monday.
Bohringer spent a second consecutive season on the Bengals' practice squad and is set to remain with the team for another offseason. The German-born tight end is still looking to make his NFL debut since being drafted in the sixth round by Minnesota in the 2016 draft.
