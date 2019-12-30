Play

Bohringer signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Monday.

Bohringer spent a second consecutive season on the Bengals' practice squad and is set to remain with the team for another offseason. The German-born tight end is still looking to make his NFL debut since being drafted in the sixth round by Minnesota in the 2016 draft.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories