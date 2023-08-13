Walker was cut by the Falcons on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Walker's exit comes as a surprise after he appeared in 16 games last season, starting 12, and recorded 107 tackles (56 solo). A fourth-round selection in the 2020 Draft, the Fresno State product will now have to work to find a new opportunity elsewhere.
