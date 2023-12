Walker recorded three tackles (one solo) while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Thursday's 21-18 loss to the Patriots.

Walker played a smaller role on Pittsburgh's defense in Week 14, but he was still able to pick off Bailey Zappe in the third quarter, snatching his first interception of the season. The linebacker has compiled 20 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection over four games since joining the Steelers on Nov. 18.