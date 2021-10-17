For the first time in nearly 10 years, the Seattle Seahawks will take the field with someone other than Russell Wilson as their quarterback. Geno Smith is filling in for the injured Wilson on Sunday Night Football, which could have major NFL DFS ramifications for other Seattle players. Alex Collins, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could all see their workloads either increase or decrease with Smith under center.

Will the Seahawks lean more on the run, making Collins more valuable to NFL DFS lineups? Or will Smith be among the top NFL DFS picks after he threw for 131 yards and a touchdown in just a quarter of action last week? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Seahawks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Steelers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben had his best game in over a year in Week 5 as his 120.9 passer rating was his second-highest since the 2018 season. Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two scores against the league's No. 2 scoring defense in Denver.

That's a great sign for his fortunes in Week 6 as he goes from facing Denver's elite defense to Seattle's league-worst defense. The Seahawks rank dead last in yards allowed and have also allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season. Seattle has allowed at least 300 passing yards in four straight games despite many of those opposing QBs not being amongst the elite. Roethlisberger seemed to get back on track last week and should have continued success on Sunday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Roethlisberger with running back Najee Harris. The rookie is coming off a career-high of 122 rushing yards to go along with a touchdown in Week 5.

The Steelers' offensive line made an adjustment prior to Week 5 in relation to its pad level and it certainly paid off in the run game. Harris is already a huge factor in the passing game as he leads Pittsburgh in receptions (28) and could become even more of a target with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) injured. However, Harris' biggest impact will come against Seattle's run defense as the Seahawks have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Seattle.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Seahawks

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2M in winnings, and find out.