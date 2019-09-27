Allison secured three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Allison hauled in his second touchdown pass of the season to cap off a key late second-quarter drive for the Packers. The 25-year-old has had a steady complementary role in the thhree games he's suited up for, logging 11 targets and parlaying them into eight receptions. The Illinois product does still remain a firm third in the receiver pecking order behind Davante Adams (toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll look to play a bigger role in a potential Week 5 shootout against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.