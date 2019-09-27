Packers' Geronimo Allison: Secures second TD of season
Allison secured three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Allison hauled in his second touchdown pass of the season to cap off a key late second-quarter drive for the Packers. The 25-year-old has had a steady complementary role in the thhree games he's suited up for, logging 11 targets and parlaying them into eight receptions. The Illinois product does still remain a firm third in the receiver pecking order behind Davante Adams (toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll look to play a bigger role in a potential Week 5 shootout against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal output in Week 3•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Finds paydirt in victory•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: No targets in opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Big gain in loss•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Plays sparingly in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Playing slot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...