Black made three tackles (two solo) and recorded the first interception of his career in Thursday's 24-21 victory over the Cardinals.

Black was on the field for only 13 snaps Thursday, but he made one of the key plays in Thursday's contest, intercepting a Kyler Murray pass deep in Cardinals territory that gave the Packers an easy opportunity to take a 10-point lead early in the second half. Black is not a starter, but he does have a regular role, playing double-digit snaps on defense in all but one game this season.