The Colts signed Black off the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday.

Black had spent the first seven weeks of the season on Indianapolis' practice squad, and the team has now decided to bring the 26-year-old safety back after placing Julian Blackmon (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday. Over the course of his pro career, Black has appeared in 25 games, tallying 46 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. The Baylor product hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2021.