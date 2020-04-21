Packers' Jamal Davis: Claimed by Green Bay
Davis was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 24-year-old was waived by the Dolphins over the weekend after appearing in three games during his rookie campaign. Davis figures to fill a depth role in the secondary if he makes Green Bay's 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Gronk is back
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Can Gronk still be Gronk?
Gronk is back and now with Tom Brady in Tampa. What does it mean in Fantasy?
-
Projecting new-look Bucs offense
The Buccaneers are trading for Rob Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement. What does it...
-
Brandon Aiyuk prospect profile
Brandon Aiyuk's 2019 season put him on the draft prospect map, but is it enough to see him...
-
Draft Preview: Top RBs, sleepers
Two days before the NFL Draft, our experts go on the record with key players and issues for...
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...