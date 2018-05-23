Spriggs (kneecap) was limited in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Despite avoiding surgery, it was predicted Spriggs may sit out until training camp, so getting on field in any fashion is a win. Spriggs is slated to be a reserve lineman in 2018 with Bryan Bulaga (knee) returning, but he could move inside and battle for a guard position with Jahri Evans still unsigned.