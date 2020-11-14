site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-jason-spriggs-questionable-for-mnf | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Jason Spriggs: Questionable for MNF
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2020
at
6:59 pm ET 1 min read
Spriggs (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
Spriggs took the practice field for the first time Saturday, working as a limited participant. His status is still in question, and he'll likely serve as Charles Leno's backup at left tackle if he's able to play.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read