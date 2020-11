Spriggs (knee) is active heading into the Bears' matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Spriggs entered Monday with a questionable tag next to his name, having missed all of last week's practices save for a limited session Saturday. The Indiana product has made two appearances for Chicago in 2020, most recently taking the field with 65 offensive snaps Week 8 against the Saints. He will back up Charles Leno at left tackle Monday night.