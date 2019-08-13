Jackson (foot) was activated from the non-football injury list Saturday after passing his physical, though he remains limited in practice, Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports.

Jackson was placed on the non-football injury list at the end of July after entering camp with a foot injury, but it's good to see that he's managed to return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. His status for Green Bay's upcoming preseason game against the Ravens on Thursday is up in the air at this point.