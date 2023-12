Gary (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Gary logged a week of limited practice sessions after his monster outing in Week 12, but it now seems as if his shoulder issue won't stop him from suiting up Sunday night. The veteran edge rusher has appeared in 11 games for the Packers this season, tallying 30 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks and six tackles for loss, while also forcing two fumbles.