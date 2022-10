Galeai (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Galeai appears to have suffered the injury during the Packers' Week 5 matchup against the Giants. He was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week, so it's unclear when Galeai may be able to retake the field. He served exclusively on special teams through the first weeks of the season, so his absence won't significantly affect Green Bay's defense.