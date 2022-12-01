Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR on Oct. 16. After missing the minimum four weeks, the team designated him to return Nov. 9. However, the 25-year-old was unable prove well enough to be moved back to the 53-man roster in time, and he'll now be forced to miss the remainder of the season.