Williams (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Williams sustained the injury, as he was absent from Monday's injury report. The 36-year-old is transitioning from safety to cornerback this season and figures to back up Kevin King (hamstring).

